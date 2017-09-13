Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Business applauds farming efforts to clean-up rivers

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 11:31

The ambitious goal farming leaders have set to make New Zealand’s rivers swimmable for their children and grandchildren deserves widespread recognition and support - "especially from city-based politicians," says Auckland Chamber of Commerce head, Michael Barnett.

"They should stop making environmental clean-up policies from the city without first checking out what is happening in the countryside."

Over the past decade thousands of kilometers of river edges have been fenced off to prevent stock straying, and a wide range of changes made to farming best-practice.

"If we are going to be so demanding of farmers to clean up rivers and lakes, as the Greens have just announced, we should be equally demanding on ourselves to work harder to clean up our own backyard.

"As I have said previously, it is a disgrace that Auckland continues to allow raw sewerage to enter the Waitemata Harbour."

The Farming Leaders’ Pledge campaign unveiled last month to accelerate efforts to improve rural river water quality, deserves to be matched by city councils and others with responsibility for the clean-up of our harbours and beaches, said Mr Barnett.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.