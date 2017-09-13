Meet the farmers behind Nespresso's extraordinary coffees

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 11:58

Nespresso has released its newest advertising campaign, focused on the amazing stories of its coffee farmers.

In the heart-warming campaign narrated by George Clooney, three farmers from Colombia offer a rare glimpse into their lives. Their personal stories reveal how they’ve benefited from Nespresso’s AAA Sustainable Quality Program.

Through this program, created in 2003, Nespresso works directly with farmers to create sustainable coffee farming practices that increase coffee quality, farmers’ productivity and the viability of their farms.

This is the first time Nespresso has told the stories of its famers in a global campaign, sharing the consequences of the company’s choice to ensure sustainability is a priority. Through a combination of stunning imagery and personal storytelling, the campaign embraces the real lives, stories and faces of some of its farmers.

HELPING FARMERS SAVE UP TO FIVE HOURS A DAY WITH A COMMUNITY MILL IN JARDIN, COLOMBIA

Working directly with farmers in Colombia, Nespresso realised that coffee was processed differently on each farm, making it hard to guarantee consistent coffee quality. To address the issue, the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program worked with a local cooperative in Jardin to build a community mill, where farmers could bring their coffee cherries and have them transformed into coffee beans in the most consistent and qualitative way. But not only did the community mill help preserve the inherently high quality of the coffee, it did much more.

Farmers were now able to generate more revenue thanks to their higher quality coffee, as well as saving precious time since the processing was centralised, and not happening on their farms. Today during the harvest, farmers can save up to 5 hours a day - time and energy they are able to reinvest in their families, communities and personal passions.

MEET THE FARMERS BEHIND THE NESPRESSO COFFEES

Meet Humberto, a dedicated coffee farmer who benefits from the community mill. He has been able to support his daughter’s passion for butterflies all the way to university where she is currently studying biology, thanks to the time and resources he saved by processing his coffee centrally. "Personally, I wanted Andrea to study to be a nurse but she can do whatever she wants. She loves nature and wanted to study biology. I just want her to do what makes her happy and I’m so proud of her."

Esteban used to process his coffee on his father’s farm but today he benefits from the community mill. A young father of two, he now has more time to spend with his sons as well as volunteering as a fireman in his community. "I got into firefighting to help people," Esteban explains before talking about his family. "This is all for my sons, all my work is for them and one day it will be theirs. I couldn’t be happier with the community mill. As long as Nespresso will buy my coffee, I’ll keep selling it to them."

Luis can now pass on his passion for fishing to his son Mathias, spending much more time outside together. Another benefit of the community mill is it has improved water management practices and helped clean up rivers in the region: "Before, if you wanted to go swimming in the river, you had to leave your shoes on, that’s how polluted it was. The mill has had great impact on the community, we’re helping to keep rivers clean and preserve the environment as a whole."

John Ciaglia, Nespresso New Zealand Country Manager comments, "We made the choice to preserve the best quality through a sustainable approach and, as these heart-warming stories demonstrate, this choice has had amazing consequences for our farmers and their communities. We wanted to bring their stories to coffee drinkers in New Zealand to help them understand what is behind the coffee they enjoy every day. In the end, we believe that we are the choices we make."