Oxygen and DATUM strike partnership to drive digital transformation

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 12:15

Oxygen, a subsidiary of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, has announced an exclusive arrangement with DATUM, a leading provider of data governance and stewardship software. The agreement will enable DXC to resell DATUM’s Information Value Management data governance platform to enterprise customers throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Stuart Dickinson, Oxygen Director, says digital transformation and data readiness have rapidly emerged as top priorities for large enterprises striving to deliver more agile business models based on data transparency, data standardisation, predictive analytics and high-quality data.

"The ability to consolidate and centrally govern data to ensure its quality and consistency across the organisation is a fundamental requirement of any transformation, and it is key to leveraging the advanced capabilities of S/4HANA, SAP’s intelligent cloud ERP solution," says Dickinson.

"DATUM is a specialist information management company focused on solving business data complexity and recognised as a leader by Forrester and Gartner. Based on decades of experience and proven practices, DATUM has developed a data value management platform to help organisations define, manage and sustain a data operating model for ongoing information success. This partnership will enable customers to better identify what data is important to them, and enable them to improve processes in finance, customer service, procurement and across other critical business areas."

Paul Wedeking, Senior Vice President, Channel Strategy and Ecosystem Development at DATUM, says he sees Oxygen as a key partner to address customer success within the SAP community in both Australia and New Zealand.

"Oxygen is the leading specialist SAP solutions company in both Australia and New Zealand. By joining forces, we can provide SAP enterprises with the strategy and implementation teams required to execute any data/information governance initiative. This includes a full portfolio of software and professional services that deliver an overall data strategy, data cleansing and quality initiatives, data governance and stewardship, data migration and ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth and accelerated digital transformation across the enterprise."

DATUM has long been recognised for its focus on connecting mission critical business goals and objectives to the data that matters most. Analyst firms such as Gartner, Forrester and Bloor have consistently highlighted DATUM’s Information Value Management platform within key reports and research, including naming them as a Leader in both The Forrester Wave: Data Governance Stewardship and Discovery Providers, Q2 2017 and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions.

