Suspension of Fuji Xerox from All-of-Government contracts continued

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017

Fuji Xerox New Zealand (FXNZ) has agreed to a continuation of the voluntary suspension from all current All-of-Government contracts.

FXNZ offered to continue the voluntary suspension and MBIE accepted it. We will continue dialogue with FXNZ and continue to consider our options.

The suspension will be reviewed again in October when further discussions will occur with FXNZ.

This suspension continues to prevent FXNZ proactively seeking new business from public sector agencies, which includes sales and marketing activities.

FXNZ participates in Print Technology and Associated Services (PTAS), Print Devices and Print Device Management Services, and Office Supplies All-of-Government contracts and will continue to meet all obligations under existing agreements with public sector agencies.

There are 93 agencies currently using FXNZ through three All-of-Government contracts who have been notified of this outcome.

The Ministry will make no further comment on this matter.

