Minimal damage reported by thl from Hurricane Irma

Post the hurricane that has passed through Florida this week, thl notes that there has been no impact of note to our customers, team, RVs or sites.
The business has been in regular communication with customers disrupted by the events.
Yesterday evening and this morning the teams have been able to visit the sites, which were closed during the event, and assess for any damage. Thankfully, there has been no damage of note.
There has been no negative booking impact, given the shoulder season. We are working with a few businesses to establish whether we can assist with temporary accommodation.
Our thoughts are with all those people affected by the recent hurricanes.
