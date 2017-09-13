YikeBoard launches electric skateboard

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 17:47

The personal transport innovators that bought you the innovative and award winning YikeBike now have the latest in last mile transport, the YikeBoard electric skateboard. The YikeBoard is the first of three, brand new last mile transport products to be released over the next year, all using the same portable battery technology and all made from the very best carbon fiber materials.

The light-weight, rigid carbon fibre cruiser deck and optional single or dual drive provides speeds up to 30kph. The optimised the steering and suspension geometry gives the most stable and usable everyday skateboard that fulfils the last mile transport solution.

The removable battery is a game changer, each 100Wh battery provides up to 11km of range and can be swapped out at any time for a new pack. These are also standalone portable power-banks with an integrated USB connector to keep portable electronic devices charged anywhere, anytime. The batteries can be taken as carry-on luggage when travelling with the YikeBoard for air travel - providing a truly portable personal transport solution.

Yike have been dedicated to personal electric transport for the past 7 years. We have listened to customers and used the very best design and innovation to create the new YikeBoard, last mile transport that is suitable for everyday use; simple to ride, replaceable batteries, anti-theft alarm, permanent LED lighting and brake lights, great power speed plus many more unique features.

Yike know all the issues for releasing new products and being the market leader, with the supply chain, quality systems, testing and logistics primed for production. YikeBoard need help to get to the market and are running a Kickstarter campaign to make this a global reality. See the campaign at: https://goo.gl/2K87RJ