Alexandra Park a finalist in Westpac business awards

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 09:16

Alexandra Park has been named a finalist in the ‘Excellence in Marketing’ category for the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2017 - Central.

Chief executive Dominique Dowding says Alexandra Park’s entry focused on the marketing success of their significant new urban village development, currently under construction on Green Lane West.

Within 18 months of launching the development, Alexandra Park had sold all 246 apartments in stage one and two, achieving nearly $300m in sales by late last year. Research confirmed that from all the off-plan projects in Auckland, Alexandra Park achieved the highest values and was the fastest selling.

Ms Dowding says being a finalist was a credit to the Auckland Trotting Club’s board, management team, staff, and key project partners such as Colliers International.

Alexandra Park’s urban village marketing strategy was ground-breaking, with its look and feel breaking from tradition and its clever targeting achieving the exact desired demographics. At the same time, it was backed by a strong internal communications programme which ensured the development got off the ground and stayed on track.

"Marketing was key to our apartment sales and critical to the success of our ground-floor leasing for retail and hospitality. But it was more than that. We were one of the first examples in Auckland of a completely master-planned luxury lifestyle apartment product located in suburban context. We also broke the mould by convincing the likes of well-established locals and empty nesters to opt for apartment living which was quite a sea change for Auckland."

The chief executive says for a membership-based sporting organisation to receive this business acknowledgement in a largely corporate arena reflects just how comprehensively and successfully the club has commercially transformed in recent years.

Alexandra Park congratulates all category finalists and looks forward to the gala dinner on 14 November for the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2017 - Central.

For a full list of the Westpac Business Award finalists link here http://www.aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz/finalists-winners/westpac-auckland-business-awards-2017-finalist/

The website can be found here: www.alexandrapark.co.nz