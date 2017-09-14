Spark helps keep te reo Maori alive

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 09:17

In recognition of Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, Spark has also launched its first te reo MÄori narrated advertising. By partnering with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Commission) the company has relaunched its ‘Little can be huge’ brand platform with a translation into te reo MÄori this week.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori facilitated this work to ensure the translation was respectful to the language and the purpose of the brand manifesto. It was voiced by five-year-old Piiata Nairn from Wellington who is fluent in both te reo MÄori and English.

Spark has also rebranded its twitter account to ‘Kora Aotearoa’, a direct translation of ‘Spark New Zealand’ and inner-city billboards have been changed to te reo MÄori, in Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton.

Chief Executive of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, Ngahiwi Apanui says the Commission is thrilled to have teamed up with Spark

"Including te reo MÄori in the advertisement is indicative of the great support that Spark has for te reo MÄori. The sentiments and impacts are so important for the health of the language. Of equal importance is the authentic approach that Spark took in working with us on this project. You can achieve maximum results in the use of the MÄori language by ensuring, that the language and culture accompany each other. They cannot be separated: one gives life to the other."

"As the advertisement says "He kupu iti, ka ora te reo"" A little word can save a language" And, with a little help, a little country can take on the world. "Äe mÄrika…he nui anÅ te iti "

Spark’s Head of Diversity and Inclusion Rhonda Koroheke says these external initiatives are backed up by Spark’s growing focus on cultural diversity and inclusion.

"Our emphasis on diversity and inclusion means we can do these things authentically. It stems from a grassroots level internally, and is met with acknowledgement and encouragement at boardroom and management levels."

"Our frontline people are now using Kia ora as a greeting, and NgÄ mihi as a thank you, and our customer surveys are now also translated to Te reo MÄori. We’re proud to be a big business backing the use of te reo MÄori."

"We have also just launched an internal te reo application ‘Tuia te ao’ for our Spark people to incorporate more MÄori protocol and language in to their work lives."

