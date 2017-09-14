Hamilton student gets a taste of the power industry as a career

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 10:40

Secondary school students considering careers in the Electricity Supply Industry have a unique opportunity to see what working in the Industry involves at the Annual Connection event in the Waikato this week.

Annual Connection is organised by Connexis, the Industry Training Organisation (ITO) for the Infrastructure Industry and allows workers in the industry to showcase their skills and expertise in a series of fast-paced line mechanic and cable jointer events at Mystery Creek, Hamilton. Connexis invited Waikato schools to the event as it offers a great opportunity for students to see first-hand what a career in the electrical supply industry offers.

Connexis Head of Marketing and Industry Standards Kaarin Gaukrodger says, "Annual Connection is the perfect platform for students considering a career in the Industry to really experience some "on the job action".

"It’s a really dynamic event, which showcases all the varied skills and experiences a career as a line mechanic or cable jointer offers. What better way to learn about a potential career than to actually see the people working in it, in action.

"It’s much more engaging than just hearing someone talk about it, or reading about it," she says.

Hamilton Boys High School year 13 Gateway student Ben Parrot agrees. Ben is completing electrical supply unit standards at Wel Networks and says Annual Connection offered him an opportunity like no other to see line mechanics in action, and to also make crucial connections.

"It’s a really good way to meet people in the Industry. There were guys there that I already knew through doing Gateway, but I also met a lot of others and talked to them about job opportunities in the future.

"I don’t think many students my age know about being a line mechanic. This is a really good place to find out more about it. I’d definitely recommend coming along."

Hamilton Boys High Gateway coordinator Wendy Barry, who attended the event with Ben, says the event was also of huge value to her. "It gave me a much greater understanding and insight into the Industry. And that means I can really promote it much more to other students in the future.

"I will definitely aim to bring students to the event again."

Connexis, partners with industry companies and schools to offer students a step into the industry through their Connexis Gateway Programme. Wel Networks is one of their Gateway partners providing students with work experience, which counts towards NCEA.