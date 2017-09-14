Wadsco Trucks dealership strengthens partnership with Isuzu Trucks NZ

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 12:36

A brand new, purpose-built Wadsco Trucks facility three-years in the making has opened in Blenheim, positioning the dealership as the leading provider of new Isuzu trucks in the region.

Owners David Clark and John Wadsworth started developing their expansion plan in 2014, taking into consideration industry best practice as well as the opportunity to future-proof their business.

"Our history stretches way back to 1984, when we first established ourselves in Blenheim," said John Wadsworth.

"Since that time we have grown from a single garage operation, to an employer of 16 staff operating out of these new world-class premises. We, together with our staff, are incredibly proud of what we have achieved but, most importantly, what we’re able to offer our customers and friends of the brand."

Co-owner David Clark said the new dealership had made a real statement in the heavy truck industry, thanks to the scope of services available as well as the design and appearance of the building.

"We now have six drive-through bays, all 25 metres long, two service pits as well as a Certificate of Fitness lane," said Mr Clark.

"The showroom can also take a truck the height of an eight-wheeler and, impressively, the workshop, office, sales, parts and showroom is all underfloor heated with 13kms of water pipping running to a burner that uses our waste oil.

"We feel the new dealership will enable us to better serve the needs of our customers, as well as provide a smart new premises for Isuzu Trucks."

Dave Ballantyne, National Sales Manager for Isuzu Trucks, said "Isuzu Trucks and customers have been very well supported at the top of the south island by Wadsco Trucks for a long time now and we congratulate David, John and the team for their confidence in Isuzu and commitment to their customers.

"This continues the recent trend by the Isuzu dealer network to invest in and develop their dealerships to handle the business growth, and there is more to come".

Wadsco Trucks is located at 6 Horton St, Mayfield, Blenheim and can be contacted on +64 3 579 2975.