ANZ Consumer Confidence: Sky high

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 13:46

"Nothing appears able to clip consumers’ wings at present," said ANZ Senior Economist Phil Borkin.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index lifted from 126.2 to 129.9, a three-year high.

"History suggests consumers would normally be feeling a little more turbulence by now. A softer housing market (prices are now reversing modestly in Auckland), has typically presaged a reduction in consumers’ appetite to spend. Together with the uncertainty over who will be Prime Minister next month, one could have been forgiven for thinking that consumers would be in a slightly more cautious mood at present.

"However, that is not the case. The seat belt sign remains off and the hot beverage cart is doing the rounds. That fact that sentiment is not only elevated, but rising, is quite a healthy sign. While the fortunes of the housing market matter, there are numerous other factors ensuring an undercurrent of positivity remains. The labour market is strong, as is household income growth. Farm-gate prospects have lifted with commodity prices. And even though there is uncertainty around the election outcome itself, what is clear is that the fiscal impulse over 2018/19 looks large as spending promises are flowing thick and fast.

"It all means that although house price expectations in this survey continue to drop, the economy can nonetheless continue to record a decent pace of activity growth. Our confidence composite gauge, which combines business and consumer sentiment, continues to flag strong economic momentum."

September highlights:

- The seasonally adjusted index rose by 2 points to also be at its highest level since July 2014.

- The Current Conditions Index rose 2.4 points to 127.3 while Future Conditions lifted 4.5 points to 131.6; the latter a three-year high.

- Consumers feel wealthier. A net 19% feel better off than a year ago; the highest level since December 2007. Views regarding their own financial situation in 12 months’ time lifted 1pt to +36.

- A net 36% believe it’s a good time to buy a major household item, little changed.

- Net optimism towards the economy one year out lifted from +25 to +30, and when assessing the five-year economic outlook, optimism lifted from +21 to +29.

- Inflation expectations were steady at 3.1%.

- National house price inflation expectations dropped from 3.4% to 2.5%, and have more than halved in five months. Expectations in Auckland are now just 2.4% (previously 3.5%).