Feds backs plan to open up Landcorp to young farmers

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 14:56

Federated Farmers supports the sale of farms currently operated by Landcorp to young farming families.

"This gives young farmers another pathway into farm ownership.

"We also encourage the government to maintain its determination to sell these farms at market value. This is not charity or a gift, this should be a business solution to help young farmer families," Federated Farmers president Katie Milne says.

The sale process will require prospective purchasers to work the land as a leasee for at least five years, before they can buy.

"This will help prove that a young farming family is genuine about building a farming business, and working on the land long term.

"We will watch with interest to see how this process unfolds, as Landcorp has become a complex business and unpicking it will not happen quickly."