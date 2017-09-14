Colmar Brunton wins bronze at Global Awards

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 16:11

Colmar Brunton has won bronze at ESOMAR’s global Research Effectiveness Awards for 2017, announced in Amsterdam on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), at the 70th Anniversary ESOMAR Congress.

New Zealand’s best known market and social research company, Colmar Brunton, was named a finalist earlier this year alongside two U.S. heavyweights - tech giant Microsoft Corporation and the Advertising Benchmark Index.

The award was for a project Colmar Brunton carried out for Inland Revenue which focused on behavioural change research and student loan debtors living overseas.

Colmar Brunton’s Executive Director for Social Research, Jocelyn Rout, led the project team and was in Amsterdam to present to the ESOMAR Congress and accept the award.

"The research produced powerful insights into how to engage with different debtor mind-sets. It was challenging but rewarding to be involved in a project where the results of our research had such a meaningful impact," she says.

Jason Shoebridge, CEO of Kantar Insights NZ the operating company of Colmar Brunton, acknowledges this is a fantastic achievement.

"All of us at Colmar Brunton are very proud of Jocelyn and the team.

"Jocelyn’s presentation at the ESOMAR Congress was excellent. It’s great we were able to share, and be recognised for, our research on the world stage."

This project also won Research Association New Zealand’s Supreme Award for Market Research Effectiveness in 2016.

The ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards showcase the very best in demonstrating how market or social research has had substantial commercial and or societal impact.

ESOMAR, the World Association of Opinion and Marketing Research Professionals, is a global not-for-profit organisation with more than 5,000 individual members and over 500 corporate members from more than 130 countries.