Suncorp brands announced as finalists for NZ Insurance Awards

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 16:22

Suncorp New Zealand and its intermediated brands, Asteron Life and Vero, have all been named as finalists for the 2017 ANZIIF New Zealand Insurance Awards.

Asteron Life has been named as a finalist for Life Insurance Company of the Year, and Vero is a finalist for Intermediated Insurer of the Year.

Suncorp New Zealand has been named as a finalist for the Women’s Employer of the Year Award.

"Our purpose is to create a better today for our customers, shareholders, communities and our people, and being shortlisted for these awards reflects our commitment to that purpose," said Paul Smeaton, CEO Suncorp New Zealand.

The Life and Intermediated Insurer awards recognise companies that have demonstrated strong performance, responded to market changes and provided outstanding service for their customers and intermediaries.

"Our work to better understand and improve our customers’ experiences, and our response to disasters like the Kaikoura earthquake and Edgecumbe floods, demonstrate our commitment to being there for our customers in the moments that matter, and we’re delighted to have that commitment recognised," said Mr Smeaton.

2017 is the first time Suncorp New Zealand has entered the Women’s Employer of the Year category, following changes to its operating model that brought Suncorp’s life and general insurance businesses into one entity in New Zealand.

The award recognises genuine commitment to, and positive steps towards, improving gender equality and diversity.

"Being named as a finalise for Women’s Employer of the Year is a significant achievement for Suncorp as an employer in New Zealand," said Mr Smeaton.

"One of our strategic priorities is to inspire our people, and we want to be recognised as a business that provides our employees with the empowerment and opportunities they need to be their best."

About the ANZIIF Awards

The ANZIIF New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards are a celebration of success across the industry, and an opportunity to reflect on the significant contribution our industry makes to the wider community.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Auckland on 16 November 2017.

About Suncorp New Zealand

Suncorp New Zealand refers to a group of related or associated companies in NZ consisting of Vero Insurance NZ Ltd, Vero Liability Insurance Ltd, Asteron Life Ltd, AA Insurance Ltd and AA Life Ltd, all of which are connected to Suncorp Group Ltd, an Australian company listed on the ASX.