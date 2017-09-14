RLWC2017 announce Powerade as official hydration partner

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 16:44

Rugby League World Cup 2017 (RLWC2017) is delighted to announce Powerade as the Official Hydration Partner in Australia and New Zealand.

The arrangement covers the men’s and women’s RLWC2017 tournaments, which will be played concurrently for the first time.

As the Official Hydration Partner, Powerade will receive product and brand integration on the field of play, dressing rooms and sideline areas at the 28 men’s RLWC2017 matches and 12 women’s RLWC2017 matches.

Coca-Cola Amatil will provide hydration, including Powerade and water, for all participating nations, match officials and RLWC2017 organising committee staff during the tournament.

Coca-Cola Amatil will also receive full non-alcoholic pourage rights at 11 venues in Australia and New Zealand.

Rohan Sawyer, RLWC2017 General Manager Commercial and Marketing said: "Powerade is synonymous with hydration in sport and has a strong association with rugby league so RLWC2017 is pleased to welcome such an iconic brand to our corporate stable.

"RLWC2017 looks forward to partnering with Powerade and Coca-Cola Amatil to deliver the best ever Rugby League World Cup."

Gaelle Boutellier, Coca-Cola Amatil’s Director of Category and Marketing said: "We’re excited to be the official hydration partner for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup - and we’re proud that Powerade will be front and centre at every game.

"We’re looking forward to a great World Cup, and a chance to showcase Powerade as the sports drink of choice for the world’s greatest teams."

RLWC2017 is expected to draw an event record of 450,000 supporters at games in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea between 27 October and 2 December, 2017.

It will be the biggest event in the region this year, with 14 nations contesting the men’s tournament and six vying for the new women’s Rugby League World Cup trophy.

All pool games and the semi-finals of the women’s tournament will be played at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Cronulla, with the final to be held as a double-header with the men’s decider in Brisbane.