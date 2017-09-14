Horncastle Homes downsizes as retirement looms

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 20:43

Horncastle Homes is taking a new business direction and exiting the volume home building business in both Auckland and Christchurch.

Owner Bill Horncastle is looking to slow down his business life and focus on other opportunities, niche building projects and life interests.

The company will continue to honour all its commitments and obligations.

Bill Horncastle, after 40 years in the industry, believes now is the right time to take a step back from running such a high energy business.

"I have been thinking about this for a considerable time and looking at every option.

"I have looked at selling the business or organising a management buyout but both options would probably mean I need to stay heavily involved for another three to five years which is just too long.

"I know many will think it strange that I just want to downsize and not realise any profit from the business, but for me it is the easiest option.

"My name is so intricately entwined with the business that options such as selling and management buyouts are not as easy as they seem.

"We have built this business on quality and we will continue to deliver a quality product and service until the end.

"With the business in such a strong financial position, now is considered the best time to downsize. The house construction market is cyclical and the last several years have been extremely buoyant. Our balance sheets are strong," he said.

"We will continue to downsize but will still deliver the premium service we have based our business around," he said.

Horncastle is totally committed to its sponsorship of the Horncastle Arena, which expires in two years.

"We took up this sponsorship of the Christchurch Horncastle Arena during post earthquakes times when Christchurch needed a place for people to meet and be entertained. We are proud of that investment," he said.