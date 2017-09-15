Julia Hoare nominated for Auckland Airport Board

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 10:07

Auckland Airport has announced that its Board has unanimously nominated Julia Hoare to stand for election as an independent non-executive director at its 2017 annual meeting.

Sir Henry van der Heyden, Auckland Airport’s chair, says the nomination is a result of an extensive domestic search.

"Julia is a chartered accountant and professional director. She had a 20 year career as a Partner with PwC, retiring in 2012 to pursue a career in governance."

"In addition to significant commercial and financial experience in both the private and public sector, across multiple jurisdictions, Julia’s experience also spans infrastructure, logistics, utilities and sustainable business practices."

"Julia’s extensive external governance experience, especially as the Chair and Deputy Chair of multiple listed and unlisted company Board Audit Committees, would be of great benefit to the Board," says Sir Henry.

Julia Hoare says she is delighted to have been nominated by the Board of Auckland Airport.

"I am honoured to have been nominated for a governance role at Auckland Airport - one of New Zealand’s great companies and a leader within the rapidly growing travel, trade and tourism industries."

"As someone who was born in India, raised in Perth and living in New Zealand for the past 29 years, I fully understand the importance of air connectivity and the role it has to play in our modern society."

"If shareholders endorse my nomination by the Board and elect me at the annual meeting in October, then I look forward to contributing my many years of commercial, financial and governance experience to help ensure the ongoing success of the company," says Ms Hoare.

The Board will recommend to shareholders the appointment of Ms Hoare at the company’s annual meeting at 10.00am on 26 October 2017 at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland.