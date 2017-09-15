Fly Buys celebrates milestone birthday with new partnership

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 10:47

The Fly Buys programme is marking its 21st birthday with a partnership with Points for Purpose, a social enterprise that enables members to gift their Fly Buys points to make a difference to the lives of people in need.

From today, Fly Buys members can choose one of the selected charities and purchase a Fly Buys reward to help out the people they support.

The items are selected like a regular redemption at flybuys.co.nz and are then sent directly to the selected charity on behalf of the Fly Buys member.

The Neonatal Trust, Women’s Refuge, Barnardos, Auckland City Mission and Compassion Soup Kitchen are the five charities participating in the initiative.

Points for Purpose Founder Dave Drury says: "We’re really excited about the potential Fly Buys members have to create real change. They can choose exactly where their gift goes because they can use their Fly Buys points to buy a specific item from Flybuys.co.nz to make a direct difference to the causes they care about.

"Together, we’re helping families with sick or premature babies, people without a place to call home, people living through violence, and children living in poverty."

Since its launch in Australia in September last year, Points for Purpose has made a huge difference, distributing donated sleeping bags to homeless people around Sydney, each bag purchased by someone donating their excess points.

Dave Mansfield, Acting CEO of Loyalty NZ, the company that runs the Fly Buys programme, says the Points for Purpose partnership is part of many new ways for Fly Buys members to use their points easily.

"We are excited about this new opportunity for members to choose how and where they use points from their favourite loyalty programme, and we look forward to seeing the difference we are able to make together for the Points for Purpose causes."

"It is great to be able to show that at Fly Buys, "we love to give", and to help people throughout New Zealand in such a direct way."

The Fly Buys programme has seen solid growth in the past year, with 253,000 new members for the loyalty programme in the year to 31 March.

About Loyalty New Zealand:

Launched in 1996, Loyalty NZ is New Zealand’s expert in customer loyalty; specialising in the clever use of data to help Kiwi businesses know more about their customers. Loyalty NZ is best known for the Fly Buys programme, New Zealand’s most loved loyalty programme.

LAB360 is Loyalty NZ’s specialist data analytics and insights business, helping companies use data in clever ways to finesse their business strategy and get outstanding results.

Loyalty NZ has a team of more than 100 staff across offices in Auckland and Wellington plus a customer service centre. Loyalty NZ’s shareholders are Foodstuffs (New World), IAG (State Insurance), BNZ and Z Energy. Loyalty NZ is led by a strong and diverse senior New Zealand management team. See www.loyalty.co.nz for more information.

About Fly Buys:

The Fly Buys programme has over 2.5 million cardholders across 74% of New Zealand households, and Fly Buys points can be earned at over 1,500 outlets.

At Fly Buys, ‘We love to give". Our members receive over 800,000 rewards every year, and hundreds of thousands of members are receiving discounts on fuel and groceries through Fly Buys Pumped at Z and New World Clubcard. Fly Buys offer members comprehensive and flexible travel rewards, including a world of options with airlines, accommodation providers, and holiday package options through helloworld. See flybuys.co.nz for more information.