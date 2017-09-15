Flick Electric Co launches first TVC campaign

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 12:50

Electricity disrupter Flick Electric Co. has launched its first nationwide TVC campaign, which is as unexpected and striking as the company’s wholesale price, total transparency service model.

Over the past three years, Flick Electric Co. has risen from an innovative new start-up, to acquiring more (net) customers than any other retailer over the past two years. The company’s rapid-growth, game-changing tech and award-winning customer service was recognised when it scooped the Consumer NZ ‘People’s Choice’ and Deloitte’s 2017 Energy Retailer of the Year last month.

"Early adopters, and digital-savvy youth, have been quick to see the benefits of our offer, and we can reach them via digital and social channels very effectively" says Flick’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jessica Venning-Bryan. "But every New Zealander can benefit from more honest pricing - and serious long-term savings - so it’s time we took our message to a broader national audience."

Crafted by Wellington consultancy Special Ad Service, and directed by Finch’s Wade Shotter, the campaign shows the very moment Kiwi’s finally ‘get’ what Flick can do for them (or what other power companies have been doing to them) … in glorious, 800 frame-per-second slow motion.

The reactions, from delight, to shock, horror or outrage, are striking enough … but the simple facts that they are reacting to (voiced by Wellington actor and comic, Cohen Holloway), are even greater.

"With Flick, it’s all about the moment when everything clicks" says SAS Principal Scott Henderson.

"Once you get the offer, the benefits are just so obvious. We wanted to capture that in a way that was as unexpected and fresh as the brand… and the ‘light bulb moment’ just stood out as the way to combine that realisation - with the pleasant (or really unpleasant) realisations that go with it."

For director Wade Shotter, the combination of technical and storytelling challenges created a unique opportunity.

"To capture a moment's change in expression - and do justice to it in a 30 second spot - we had to combine up to 7 cameras, lighting and talent cues all within a 2 second shoot window. In the end, they were computerised for maximum precision with a motion control rig, leaving just the talent to react to an audio cue. It took a bit of doing - but with an amazing cast and crew, our final takes (and ads) were everything we’d hoped for."

Launched on September 4, the campaign will underpin Flick’s activity in a number of markets.

Flick’s innovative model has helped save its customers $6.5 million by giving them the tools they need to keep tabs on the changing price of electricity, and use power when the price is low. Flick remains the country’s only energy retailer to have the ‘Consumer Trusted’ tick.

Watch the TVCs:

https://youtu.be/xu5TL0FACI4

https://youtu.be/r1jjm2KCOr0