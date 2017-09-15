AA Insurance scoops industry award finalist trifecta

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 12:55

AA Insurance has been named as a finalist in three categories of the 2017 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards; Direct General Insurance Company of the Year, Young Insurance Professionals Employer and Women’s Employer of the Year.

Chief Executive Chris Curtin, says he’s delighted to reach the finalist stage of these awards, especially among a highly competitive field of strong contenders.

"Our purpose at AA Insurance is to eliminates stress and give certainty to our customers, as well as be a place where people want to work. Being shortlisted for these awards shows we’re on the right track, and reinforces to me that our success is ultimately based on our people, their dedication and diversity. I couldn’t be prouder."

The Direct General Insurance Company of the Year award recognises general insurance companies that have demonstrated strong performance and outstanding service for their customers.

The Young Insurance Professionals Employer and Women’s Employer of the Year awards recognise organisations that have a demonstrated commitment in these areas, the first to the employment and development of young insurance and finance professionals, the second to improving gender equality and diversity across their organisation and the wider industry. This is the second time AA insurance has been a finalist in these categories after winning both awards with first-time entries in 2016.

The awards are held by the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF), as a celebration of success across the industry. Winners will be announced on Thursday 16 November.