Opportunity for young Pacific entrepreneurs launches

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 16:05

Minister for Pacific Peoples Alfred Ngaro today welcomed an initiative from the Pacific Business Trust which will help young entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

The innovative new programme, called Hatch, is a partnership with Massey University and in its first year will support up to 20 of the most talented young Pacific people to build sustainable businesses.

"Back in the islands our people run the businesses but in New Zealand Pacific people only make up 4.1% of businesses in New Zealand," says Mr Ngaro.

"The innovation is there, especially amongst our young people, we just need to tap into and support it.

"The Hatch programme also reflects the ambitions of the Government’s Pacific Economic Strategy for more sustainable Pacific-owned businesses.

"That’s why I’m thrilled that Pacific Business Trust has spotted this gap in the market and partnered with Massey University to create an innovative programme that will grow our young people and help develop the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst our people."

Further information about the programme is available at hatchbiz.co.nz or through the Pacific Business Trust at pacificbusiness.co.nz.

An official launch of the programme is set for 25 October 2017.