Reckon NZ issue statement in regards to CTU blog

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 17:06

Reckon did not, as you say in your piece, describe health and safety as overkill. This is untrue.

This comment was made by an independent business owner in a survey that canvassed companies about business sentiment in the lead up to the election.

The comment was made by a survey respondent who was using it as an example of how compliance is complex and complicated. Furthermore, they were not intending to diminish the importance of Health and Safety which is a key concern for all businesses.

To clarify, this is not the view of Reckon or Grant Linton. The comment from the media release stated: "The most common reason [it was not easy to run a business in NZ] was the cost of compliance and how it takes focus away from core business. One respondent gave the example of ‘health and safety overkill’ as being a compliance cost which hit companies particularly hard."

Reckon would never disrespect families who have been impacted by a work place accident and we believe the safety and well-being of workers is the most important responsibility for all companies.

At Reckon we demonstrate this belief through the way we treat and value our staff on a daily basis. We have also implemented policies to help nurture and care for our teams in areas such as mental health awareness, paid parental leave and training and development schemes.

We would appreciate it if you could remove your piece from the CTU website or, at the very least, amend it so it offers a fair and balanced interpretation of the survey results.