Ruapehu i-SITE Conference an 'overwhelming success'

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 17:09

Ruapehu’s tourism and visitor sector is anticipating a big jump in interest following the success of the National i-SITE Visitor Information Network Conference that took place at the Chateau Tongariro Hotel in Whakapapa Village this week.

Over 140 delegates from i-SITEs around NZ have taken part in the five-day conference that has included two full days of famils where they got out-and-about around Ruapehu experiencing all the district has to offer.

Ruapehu i-SITE Manager Kim Treen said that she has had overwhelmingly positive feedback from everyone involved whether they were a delegate, sponsor, operator or hospitality provider.

"The support from local tourism and hospitality operators was fantastic who were all very keen to support the conference by making their products and experiences available and showcase the best Ruapehu has to offer."

"Ruapehu District Council and the i-SITE network would like to send a huge thanks to everyone who contributed in any way to making the event such a success."

"Everyone I have spoken with have been "raving" about what they saw, did, ate and experienced."

"The conference has been a major opportunity to highlight the best of Ruapehu from food, service, accommodation, tourism products, experiences and its people to industry professionals whose job it is to advise travellers on where to go and what to see and do."

"Many of the delegates had never been to Ruapehu before and the benefit of them going home with such great memories and experiences cannot be overstated," she said.

"And getting a nice, big, dump of snow at the beginning of the week was the literal ‘icing on the cake’.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said that success of the National i-SITE Conference was further evidence of the positive impact that ratepayer investment in i-SITEs was making to the Ruapehu economy.

"In addition to the successful conference over the last 18 months, the Ruapehu i-SITE network has won Qualmark awards, recognition from Bookit and Intercity Buses for sales success, and implemented two new sites in the DOC Whakapapa Visitor Information Centre and the National Army Museum in Waiouru."

"Together with Visit Ruapehu, which has also been performing strongly, both organisations are making outstanding contributions towards Council’s objectives of increasing jobs, incomes and opportunities for Ruapehu communities," he said.