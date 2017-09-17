Fuel industry managing refinery pipeline disruption

Sunday, 17 September, 2017 - 14:00

The fuel customers of Refining New Zealand are proactively managing fuel supplies following disruption to Refining New Zealand’s refinery to Auckland pipeline.

Refining New Zealand is working on repairing a section of the 170 kilometre long pipeline which directly connects the Refinery to Auckland International Airport via the Wiri Oil Services Limited terminal.

Andrew McNaught of Mobil Oil New Zealand Limited, representing the customers of the refinery, said the industry was working proactively to minimise the impact of the pipeline outage.

"Airlines operating at Auckland Airport have had their usual fuel allocations reduced. We appreciate this will be inconvenient and will require airlines to take alternative fuelling measures. This will include carrying more fuel in to enable return flights without refuelling, refuelling at other airports, and stopping to fuel at other airports on the way to and from Auckland."

Andrew McNaught said the issue was particularly focused on Auckland Airport as it was exclusively supplied with jet fuel by the pipeline.

"Industry is working to ensure there are robust fuel supplies at other airports around New Zealand to enable usual activity.

"What’s important to note here is that the refinery is still running, meaning product is still being manufactured, shipped around the country and trucked to consumers. Additionally, finished fuel imports are still coming into New Zealand.

"While the pipeline also supplies petrol and diesel to Auckland, we are confident that supply of these fuels can be maintained via industry trucking from the refinery in Whangarei, and fuel terminals at Mount Maunganui. If any retail customers were inconvenienced, we are confident this would be minimal and short-lived.

"The industry is working closely together to ensure additional resources and measures are put in place to bridge transport fuels into Auckland to supplement the supplies already held at the Wiri fuel terminal."

Andrew McNaught said this was the first time that the Refinery to Auckland Pipeline had experienced a fault and industry was working well, together with its stakeholders, customers and government.