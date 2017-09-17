Airlines work to mitigate impact of jet fuel shortage

Sunday, 17 September, 2017 - 17:36

Airlines are immediately responding to restrictions on the supply of jet fuel at Auckland Airport following the temporary shutdown of Refining New Zealand’s pipeline into Auckland.

Justin Tighe-Umbers, the executive director of the Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (BARNZ), says its 28-member airlines that fly to this country are looking at ways to mitigate the fuel shortage.

Airlines are putting options into effect including:

Bringing extra fuel on inbound flights to cover outbound flights

Diverting some flights to Australian or Pacific Island airports to refuel

Cancelling some flights

Problems airlines face include trying to reach all passengers to keep them informed of the status of their flights.

"Airlines are working hard to minimise rescheduling and the knock-on effect this will have with travellers’ connections to other flights," Mr Tighe-Umbers says. "Airlines advise that passengers should expect some disruptions to their flights and urge passengers to check their flight status’ regularly online."

BARNZ says it members are being kept informed by their fuel suppliers and responding collectively to manage the situation as efficiently as possible.

"Logistically this is a significant challenge and it will require travellers to not only check their flights, but to have patience while NZ Refinery works to repair the pipeline and restore the flow of jet fuel to the Wiri terminal and Auckland Airport."