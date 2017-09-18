Orion Health signs contract for Singapore Interoperability solution

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 07:45

Orion Health (OHE:NZX/ASX) has signed a five-year a contract with Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), the health technology agency for Singapore, for the delivery of a Singapore-wide deployment of a Healthcare Enterprise Service bus, powered by the company’s flagship interoperability solution, Rhapsody Integration Engine.

Rhapsody will deliver the interoperability services and infrastructure for the public hospitals comprising the National Electronic Health Record of Singapore.

Orion Health Executive Vice President for Asia Pacific, Darren Jones says, "We are excited to be working with IHiS on a project that will improve how systems across the health system in Singapore integrate and communicate with each other. This strategic win is very important to Orion Health, and are looking forward to seeing hospitals and patients benefit from the efficiencies it will bring".

The project will commence immediately with the upskilling of the IHiS team on Rhapsody’s capabilities, and there will be a collaborative build of a series of interfaces to kick start the project.