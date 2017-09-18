Laybuy.com develops interest free payment model

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 11:03

New interest free payment model now available in more than 100 stores nationwide.

Kiwi shoppers now have even more smart payment choices as local company Laybuy extends its innovative online payment model to cover in-store purchases.

Only previously available online, Laybuy has now locally designed and developed unique technology that allows the service to be used for in-store purchases, which is a first for New Zealand. The in-store service is already available in more than 100 physical stores nationwide and the list of retailers offering the in-store option includes well-loved brands such as Hallenstein Brothers, Glassons, Stirling Sports, Area 51 and Repertoire.

Laybuy enables Kiwi shoppers to purchase products and services, receive them immediately, and pay them off in interest free instalments over six weeks. Kiwi shoppers get preapproved, capped credit that can be used with registered retailers. Having launched in mid-May 2017, Laybuy has seen swift growth and now boasts more than 460 stores and has over 46,000 consumers signed up to use its service.

Gary Rohloff, Founder and Managing Director of Laybuy, says that the progression of this service to physical stores offers retailers a cutting-edge technology solution that their customers will love, and offers Kiwi shoppers a smarter, interest free way to pay.

"We’re a 100% New Zealand owned and operated business and we’re focussed on giving our merchants and consumers flexible payment options both in-store and online. Laybuy is the only company to offer both in store and online options in the New Zealand market," says Gary Rohloff.

"Since launching in May, we have seen huge demand for our product, with more than 460 stores signing up and more than 46,000 consumers registered to use this smart way of shopping. As our digital and physical worlds become more interchangeable, and people shop both online and in-store, it makes sense to be able to offer the same service in-store, so our clever team of developers at Blackpepper created the technology that allows us to do this," says Gary Rohloff.

He says there are significant benefits of having an integrated service in-store and online, for example, if a customer purchases items online and finds they want to exchange them - they can head to their nearest physical store to do this.

The Laybuy in-store solution will be made available to any store in New Zealand in the coming months, and any merchants wanting to sign up can do so here https://www.laybuy.com/merchant-signup.

How Laybuy works:

Simply select ‘Pay by Laybuy’ at the checkout or ask for it in-store

Returning customers only need to confirm the order to complete the purchase

New customers can sign up in store or on line and start using Laybuy today

Your order is processed immediately and your payment schedule is established

Only a sixth of the payment is due today and the rest is split over five weekly automatic payments on the day of the original purchase.

To sign up to Laybuy, head to www.laybuy.com/consumer/account or shop online or in-store with any participating store.

About Laybuy

Laybuy is a New Zealand first that enables consumers to purchase products and services online or in-store, receive them immediately, and pay them off in interest free instalments over six weeks. For the list of over 460 participating stores please see https://www.laybuy.com/shop-here

Laybuy is the brainchild of former banker and retailer Gary Rohloff, his two sons Alex and James, and his wife Robyn. Gary Rohloff is the former head of Number One Shoes, Ezibuy and Warehouse Stationery.