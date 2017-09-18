Want a Christmas job in retail? Read Retail NZ's advice first

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 14:06

With less than 100 days to go until Christmas, many people will be looking for seasonal work in retail stores, and Retail NZ has published some advice for would-be shop workers about how to get those retail jobs.

"Christmas is a busy time of year in retail, and the Christmas countdown has already begun," Retail NZ's General Manager for Public Affairs said today. "Some retailers have already started recruiting casual and fixed-term employees to help out over the Christmas period, and it's a good idea for those applying for retail roles to know what retailers are typically looking for in employees.

"There's a range of seasonal jobs available in the retail sector over the Christmas period, ranging from front-of-store sales roles through to stockroom and warehouse jobs and, like all retail roles, skilled workers are needed to fill them. Retail workers need to have good literacy and numeracy skills, the ability to communicate clearly and be confident in dealing with customers.

"Many retailers have begun their careers in seasonal holiday jobs and have extended themselves to build a diverse career in retail. Retail in the 21st century requires many skills and there many kinds of jobs involved in the sector - including people leadership, marketing, web design and, of course, sales.

"People considering applying for seasonal retail roles can read more about what will make them attractive to employers at www.retail.kiwi/xmaswork".