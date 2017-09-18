Christchurch i-SITE wins innovation award

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 16:52

The Christchurch i-SITE’s successful move into the restored Arts Centre has seen the visitor centre win at the i-SITE network’s annual conference this year.

Christchurch i-SITE Visitor Centre won an Innovation Award, for their creative approach to working within the limits of a heritage building, while still providing an outstanding experience for visitors using their services.

i-SITE Visitor Centre Manager Shirley Russ said it was heartening for the team to be recognised for its hard work in making the move from the post-earthquake temporary location at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens to purpose-built facilities at the old Boys’ High Building within the Arts Centre. The i-SITE moved in November 2016 and is now co-located with the Department of Conservation (DOC) on Worcester Boulevard.

"We are loving our new premises in the Arts Centre and so are our customers, with satisfaction scores through trip advisor and google reviews at very high levels. We’ve spent a lot of time telling people our new location through maps, wayfinding, digital media and associated public and industry engagement."

i-SITE Executive Manager Paul Yeo said the Christchurch i-SITE received the award for several reasons.

"They have worked out of a temporary location for a long time and the move into a heritage site brought a lot of complexity to the shift. The strong relationship with DOC and the inclusion of Maori imagery within the new site are also big positives."

Canterbury were well represented at the awards, with Kaikoura i-SITE also winning an innovation award for their response to the November 2016 earthquake, where they provided support to the local community and Civil Defence immediately after the event and in the following months.

Other awards given out included training achievement, the most bookings made at a visitor centre through the Bookit system and the top customer feedback score, as well as five personal contribution awards.