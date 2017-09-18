Choose your favourite in the Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 17:10

Get your votes in now for the Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards People's Choice. You have until 4pm this Wednesday, 20 September to get your votes in.

The People’s Choice nominees are:

Carson's Bookshop, Coromandel Adventures, Flowers on Pollen, Hahei Holiday Resort, Hello Friday, Lifestyle Yachts, MAKAWE Hair Salon, Make Your Day Events, Milly's Educare, Paeroa and Waihi Laundromats, Pamper Me, Seagull Centre, Tairua Butchery, The Green Grocer, The Lost Spring, Trove Pauanui, and Waiomu Beach Cafe.

Biographies of the nominees are on the awards’ website here where you can vote for your favourite.

"Successful businesses mean successful communities," says Committee spokesperson Kate Rigg, of MediaWorks Coromandel.

"These awards allow local businesses to tell their stories and to celebrate their successes," she says.

All the results will be announced at a gala awards evening at The Grand Mercure Puka Park Resort in Pauanui on Thursday, September 28. Tickets are available here and all the latest news and developments are on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/HaurakiCoromandelBusinessAwards/