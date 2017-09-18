CentrePort's Hurrycranes resume container operations

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 18:11

CentrePort’s two ship-to-shore cranes are back in action today - the first time since last November’s Kaikoura earthquake.

Temporary works have allowed the cranes to return to pre-earthquake service levels. This enables more shipping lines to return to Wellington, linking regional businesses with international markets.

The cranes are currently working on the Jens Maersk, part of Maersk Line's Northern Star service. Later in September weekly calls by MSC Capricorn and the NZS/KIX service will also resume. These will join the ANL Transtaz service, which has visited CentrePort weekly since February.

CentrePort’s Chief Executive, Derek Nind, says importers and exporters in central New Zealand will receive a major boost.

"Container shipping accounts for $1 billion of the $2.5 billion contribution made by the Port to the regional economy, and supports about 8,500 jobs.

"We know how important CentrePort’s container shipping is to Central New Zealand’s economic competitiveness - using alternative trade routes has increased domestic transport costs by up to 800% for some businesses.

"I thank our customers for their patience and understanding over the past 10 months, and look forward to resuming normal services for them."

CentrePort’s Chairman, Lachie Johnstone, praised those who enabled the resumption of crane operations.

"Thank you to CentrePort’s staff, our contractors and other partners for their huge efforts to get us to this point."

A $28 million project secured 125 metres of the 585-metre wharf and includes temporary paving works. It overcame many technical and logistical obstacles, including a limited supply of key materials and challenging weather conditions.

Over 185 piles have been driven an average of 40 metres into the soil, made up of more than a thousand tonnes of steel. Additionally, 644 gravel columns have been embedded in the ground to reduce any liquefaction from future earthquakes and provide resilience to the temporary works.