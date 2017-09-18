Southern Spars announces key appointment

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 21:04

Southern Spars has announced a key appointment to boost the integration of its service activity.

In the continuous effort to offer distinctive and high standard service to its clients, Southern Spars has appointed Stefano Scarpa in the new position of Director of Service with immediate effect.

He will be responsible for service at Southern Spars, Hall Spars and Future Fibres at a global level, and will be based at the Southern Spars service office in STP, Palma de Mallorca.

Stefano Scarpa served as Director of Braemar Yacht Services for Braemar plc and has an extensive 20 years of experience in superyacht technical services management and superyacht project management. Stefano holds an MEng in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, an MBA from Warwick Business School and is a UK Chartered Engineer.

"I am delighted to welcome Stefano to Southern Spars. I am confident he will boost our continuous effort to provide superior value to clients," said Sam Watson, Southern Spars CEO. "Stefano will continue the process of integration of the service centres of Newport, Auckland, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca with the aim to provide accessible and convenient original equipment manufacturer (OEM) service for Southern Spars, Future Fibres and Hall Spars products."