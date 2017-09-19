New collection for breakfast lovers

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 11:34

Household-favourite Alison’s Pantry has launched their new gourmet Breakfast Collection, offering delightfully delicious additions to the self-selection bins.

The new Collection features six new variants, all cleverly designed to start your day with natural, wholesome ingredients. Ancient Grain Kick Start, Coconut Crumble, Deluxe Natural Muesli, Flake Fusion, Nutty Granola and Chocolate Nut Crunch are made with simple, fresh ingredients and are of the premium quality that Alison’s Pantry is known for.

As shoppers seek out gourmet cereals, Alison’s Pantry now delivers self-selection options at a very affordable price.

"People are aware of the need for a good breakfast to fuel their day. At Alison’s Pantry, we want to offer a range with variety and taste that is also affordable. By scooping in the bin yourself, you know exactly what you are purchasing" Lyn O’Sullivan, Senior Brand Manager says.

"The best part of Alison’s Pantry is that you can customise your breakfast by choosing extra ingredients from our vast range of nuts, seeds and dried fruit and buying them at the same time," O’Sullivan adds.

The Breakfast Collection is made in the Waikato using quality local and imported ingredients chosen for their superior taste. Each new variant has individual features and benefits, offering flavours and textures to suit every palate.

Alison’s Pantry is stocked at New World supermarkets and in the self-selection department in PAK’n SAVE supermarkets nationwide. The exciting new Breakfast Collection is available in stores now.

For further information on these new cereals, recipes and to see the entire Alison’s Pantry range, visit www.alisonspantry.co.nz, or check out www.facebook.com/AlisonsPantryNZ and Instagram@alisonspantry