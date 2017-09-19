Mike Darcey appointed to SKY TV Board

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 15:49

SKY TV is delighted to announce the appointment of Mike Darcey as an independent director on the SKY Board.

Mr Darcey has an extensive track record of strategy and delivery across television, publishing, telecoms and retail. A New Zealander, Mr Darcey has lived and worked in the UK since 1989.

He spent 15 years at Sky UK, initially as Director of Strategy, then six years as Chief Operating Officer. Mr Darcey played a prominent role in most of Sky’s major strategic decisions and its major commercial and regulatory dealings during this period.

From 2013 to 2015 Mr Darcey was CEO of News UK, publishers of the Times, Sunday Times and Sun newspapers.

Since 2015, Mr Darcey has provided strategic advisory services to media companies, including OSN, the main pay TV business in the Middle East (based in Dubai) and Digea, the association of free broadcasters in Greece. Mr Darcey has also advised on media issues in the UK, Germany, Russia and South Africa.

SKY Chairman Peter Macourt said "Mike Darcey has a wealth of experience in the Pay TV, telecommunications and media markets. Mike will make a valuable contribution to the SKY Board as we continue to strive to deliver the best premium content in the best possible ways to our customers.

"We are fortunate to have a New Zealander with Mike’s global experience and reputation joining the Board".