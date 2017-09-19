New partnership to help Christchurch businesses 'get digital'

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 16:23

Enable launches new partnership with Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce to help Christchurch businesses to ‘get digital’

Local fibre broadband network provider, Enable, has announced a significant new partnership with the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber) to encourage and support Christchurch businesses to grow by embracing digital technology and opportunities.

"Every business - no matter the size or the industry - has the potential to become more productive, grow faster, reach more customers, improve customer service and save money by better understanding digital solutions and embracing potential opportunities," said Enable Chief Executive, Steve Fuller.

"We are very excited about working with The Chamber to breakdown outdated perceptions that some businesses don’t need to think about the digital world. We want to help all Christchurch businesses maximise their potential and grow."

Today, almost all businesses within Enable’s coverage area in greater Christchurch can access world-class fibre broadband services and almost 40 percent of these businesses are now connected.

"Being connected to Enable fibre broadband gets a business in the race but is not enough to ensure they have advantage over competition. Working out how to best use this ultra-fast, super reliable fibre broadband is where the real advantages sit," added Mr Fuller.

Enable is becoming a major sponsor of The Chamber - so the two organisations can work closely together in a range of ways to benefit local businesses. The sponsorship will be launched on 28 September with an Enable

Digital event - the first in a new series to educate and inspire businesses on the potential of digital technology.

"The Chamber is excited to partner with Enable to assist businesses to ‘get digital’. It’s no secret that technology is an essential component of any successful business these days," said The Chamber Chief Executive, Peter Townsend.

"The Chamber has long supported Enable and the essential role it is playing making fibre broadband - which is a must for business - available to our community. Christchurch is in a unique position with Enable being solely focused on benefiting our local community, and we look forward to working more closely with them through this new partnership."

Both organisations agree that statistics around the untapped potential of technology uptake amongst New Zealand businesses cannot be ignored. Recent MBIE research- found that if all firms were more digitally engaged it could lift national GDP by $34 billion.

"Christchurch and Canterbury have a huge opportunity to grab a share of this potential GDP lift. We need to encourage local businesses to capitalise on this opportunity - digital technology is fundamental to the future of business." added Leeann Watson, current General Manager and incoming CEO of The Chamber.