Job advertisements increased slightly in August - MBIE

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 11:06

The numbers of online job advertisements were steady with an increase of 0.4 per cent in August 2017 and 10.0 per cent over the year, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

The biggest increases in online job vacancy listings were in the construction and engineering (up 1.3 per cent) and information technology (up 1.0 per cent) industries.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends manager Nita Zodgekar says "This month saw increases in online job advertisements across a wide range of industries, occupations, regions and skill levels reflecting the continuing high demand for labour in New Zealand."

The largest increases by occupation group were for machinery drivers (up 2.0 per cent) and technicians and trades workers (up 1.0 per cent). Overall, the largest increases were in the unskilled (up 0.9 per cent) and semi-skilled (up 0.7 per cent) occupations.