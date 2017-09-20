New Business Expo set for 2018 debut in Tauranga

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 13:13

The regional version of the very successful Wellington Business Expo concept is being launched in Tauranga this week.

The inaugural Bay of Plenty/Waikato Business Expo will offer a prime opportunity for businesses across the country to maximise exposure to the thriving central region of Tauranga, Hamilton and Rotorua and reap new opportunities, say the organisers.

Sharon Giblett, Director of Jigsaw Solutions Group, who are organising the event, says the 7 March, 2018 Expo at ASB Arena Tauranga aims to attract exhibitors from around New Zealand, as well as within the region.

"This will be an Expo where business gets done," she says. "It’s a great chance to access one of New Zealand’s most prosperous markets."

Jigsaw Solutions Group has licensed the concept and is drawing on expertise from the Wellington Business Expo where they have been a long-time exhibitor. Wellington’s premier business-to-business expo has been run successfully by the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce for several years and is the largest of its kind in the region. Jigsaw Solutions Group is launching the Tauranga event during this week’s Wellington Expo at Westpac Stadium.

"The Bay of Plenty/Waikato Business Expo will attract businesses from around New Zealand who want to tap into the buoyant Bay of Plenty and Waikato regional economies," says Giblett, who relocated from Wellington to Tauranga 18 months ago.

There are nearly 700,000 people in Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua and the surrounding communities, with almost 85,000 businesses based within this Central North Island business hub.

"We are expecting leading entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes from across the wider region. Visitors and exhibitors will be able to find opportunities to collaborate with others, discover new local businesses and check out the competitive landscape."

The organisers are planning to showcase more than 130 exhibitors at the ASB Arena. Entry is free to visitors, and the organisers are expecting to draw a qualified audience of entrepreneurs and professionals from around the region. Businesses are being encouraged to take advantage of the significantly reduced Early Bird exhibitor special which is open until 20 December.

The Expo, which runs from 9am until 4pm, will include half hourly business seminars offering valuable opportunities, insights and tips on how to improve your business, as well as pre and post exhibitor and sponsor networking sessions.

The Expo is being supported by Tauranga economic development agency Priority One, as well as the Chambers of Commerce in Tauranga, Rotorua and Rotorua.

Priority One Chief Executive Nigel Tutt said it was great to see the business expo come into the region.

"We look forward to it providing an opportunity for BOP businesses to shine," he said.

Giblett says event sponsorship and exhibitor trade stands are the best way to take full advantage of the opportunities on offer at this Expo.

"The Expo will be a fantastic shop window for the Bay of Plenty and Waikato," says Giblett, adding that with long term growth the Expo can potentially be split into three regional events in Tauranga, Hamilton and Rotorua.

"This will be more than a networking event - it’s a place to effectively grow business, create opportunities, generate leads, uncover solutions and get deals done."