Two new executives join growing solarcity team

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 13:42

solarcity has made two new appointments with Mikal Todd taking up the role of Chief Information Officer and Karen Sharp as Head of Customer Experience.

Both Mikal and Karen bring years of professional experience to the growing solarcity executive team.

Mikal is leading solarcity's information technology and IT platform development. He has gained extensive experience as a developer and solutions architect working for a wide range of businesses both in New Zealand and his homeland in the UK. Mikal enjoys working at the forefront of information technology. In 2015 he co-founded CloudinIT which quickly became the fastest growing Salesforce partner in Australia and New Zealand.

"What most excites me about working with the team at solarcity is the vision to innovate. disrupt and care for our planet," he says.

"Andy Booth and the executive team have demonstrated a true passion in green energy and, coupled with intelligent energy integration, we are going to revolutionise the energy industry."

Karen is leading the development of the company's customer experience team.

"I'm excited to be working in a rapidly growing industry that is making a difference to New Zealand," she says.

Karen has been closely involved in the development of the fast-paced contact centre sector in New Zealand since the 1990's. Before taking up her new role at solarcity Karen was the Head of Customer Care at Skinny Mobile. Prior to that she spent 14 years at NZAA, starting as a team leader and finishing as the manager of three contact centres employing a total of 100 people. Karen won the CCiNZ Contact Centre Manager of the Year award (under 50 seats) in both 2011 and 2016. She is passionate about customer service and is looking forward to the new challenges offered by solarcity.

"We are building a world class team that will provide an outstanding experience for our customers during their 20-year journey with us."

solarcity is New Zealand's leading solar energy services company. It has put more solar systems on Kiwi homes and businesses than any other company and is one of the fastest growing green companies in New Zealand. It has financial backing from Sir Stephen Tindall's K1W1 investment fund and the nation's oldest private equity fund, Pencarrow.