Fuji Xerox files proceedings against former senior executives

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 15:25

Fuji Xerox New Zealand Limited, Fuji Xerox Finance and their parent shareholder, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Limited have filed civil proceedings in the High Court at Auckland against former senior executives of Fuji Xerox New Zealand. The proceedings follow investigations into the financial position of Fuji Xerox New Zealand, which identified inappropriate accounting treatment of its revenue and net profit position over an extended period of time.

"Fuji Xerox is committed to resolving these past issues and ensuring they do not happen again," said Isamu Sekine, president and chief executive officer of Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. "Customers can be confident that Fuji Xerox New Zealand is committed to running its business in a principled way and will continue to lead the market in the delivery of print, document management and business optimisation solutions."

As the case is before the Court, no further comment can be made at this time.