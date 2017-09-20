Old Mout UK hatches plan to save kiwi

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 15:47

Kiwis for kiwi has joined forces with Old Mout Cider UK, to generate support for kiwi conservation.

The cider company has reunited conservation champions and presenters of BBC’s cult television programme, The Really Wild Show, Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan, to launch a one-off, kiwi-dedicated programme, entitled The Kiwi Wild Show.

As part of a kiwi-saving mission, Michaela visited New Zealand to meet with a team of scientists, conservationists and rangers from Kiwis for kiwi, the national charity that creates safe habitats for kiwi to grow and thrive. Its vital work helps to improve the odds of the bird surviving in the wild, which currently stand at just 5%.

Executive director of Kiwis for kiwi, Michelle Impey, said having the support of an international brand to shine the spotlight on the plight of kiwi is a massive boost to the future of kiwi.

"We are hopeful that the sheer scope of the audience will ensure a great result. Capturing the attention of millions of people is something we can only dream about. The more people that are aware we are seriously in danger of losing kiwi for ever if we don’t act now, the better the odds of turning those statistics on their head.

"It is a reality that we can bring kiwi back from the brink, taking them from endangered to everywhere, with a carefully managed breeding and protection programme, said Ms Impey."

As well as launching the Kiwi Wild Show, Old Mout Cider is running a promotion from September to November where a third of the profit of all Old Mout sold in selected pubs and supermarkets in the UK will be donated to Kiwis for kiwi. On-pack promotional activity is scheduled with UK supermarkets as well as a range of activations at more than 650 bars across the UK.

Old Mout’s Emma Sherwood-Smith said: "Once we heard that the kiwi population is at risk of extinction, we hatched a plan to help the little fellas out. We are proud to partner with Kiwis for kiwi and we’re excited to have Chris and Michaela on board to host the Kiwi Wild Show, which we hope will make the kiwi famous and propel the plight of this playful little bird to the front of people’s minds here in the UK.

The Kiwi Wild Show will be available for viewing from Wednesday, September 20th at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtxIyk5y7Ng