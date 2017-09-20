Simpson Grierson wins Supreme Award at White Camellia Awards

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 15:53

Simpson Grierson is thrilled to have won three awards, including the Supreme Award at the White Camellia Awards last night at Government House, says Heather Ash, Partner and Head of our Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

"It was especially meaningful to be at Government House last night on Women's Suffrage Day to receive the Supreme Award. These are internationally recognised awards and are aimed at encouraging organisations to empower women to ensure that we attain full equality, something which is core to the essence of our society.

"Gender equality and a zero pay gap is a fundamental part of natural justice, and it is therefore really important that we as lawyers implement it in our own business," Heather says.

James Winchester, one of our Board members who also accepted the award says, "This award is a really important validation of the work we have been doing particularly over the last five years to really lift the overall diversity of our firm, and the profession. It is great to be recognised for that commitment. For us, diversity is totally ingrained into our strategy. It is a core part of our DNA".

The Women's Empowerment Principles set out seven fundamental principles, which organisations that are serious about gender equality and human rights sign up to. Simpson Grierson was fortunate to also win awards for two other individual categories:

- leadership in promoting gender equality; and

- promotion of education and training in the workplace.

We are really proud to be able to say that:

- we have a 0% gender pay gap;

- this year, 3 of our 4 new partners are women;

- we were the first corporate in New Zealand to obtain the Rainbow Tick; and

- we have been working closely with Global Women to set up TupuToa to open up the corporate world to opportunities for our Māori and Pasifika graduates.

Judging was based on the responses to a survey schedule sent to all companies who had been signatories for over a year.

The UN Women and UN Global Compact initiative awards celebrate leading edge New Zealand organisations who have embraced the Women's Empowerment Principles - a UN Women and UN Global Compact initiative that encourages gender equality in the workplace.

Simpson Grierson congratulates the other winners of the White Camellia Awards, Westpac, The Warehouse, Coca Cola, KPMG, and Far North Safer Community Council.

It is great to see progress being made.