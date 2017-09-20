Chamber welcomes normal service resuming at CentrePort

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 16:00

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce welcomes normal service resuming at CentrePort just 10 months on from the Kaikoura earthquake, thanks to temporary works.

This week, CentrePort confirmed that their two ship-to-shore cranes would be in operation for the first time since last November’s Kaikoura earthquakes and able to return the port operations to pre-earthquake service levels.

"We congratulate the CentrePort team in getting the service back online," says John Milford, Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive.

"We know that this has been a major disruption and it’s a testament to the port and the region’s businesses that workarounds were found. We understand that alternative trade routes have increased domestic transport costs by up to 800 per cent for some businesses.

"Now that more shipping lines can return to Wellington - and we saw the first freight train journey on the main trunk line to Kaikoura last Friday - this bodes well for central New Zealand and will be welcomed across the Wellington region business community, by both importers and exporters.

"Container shipping accounts for $1 billion of the $2.5 billion contribution made by the port to the regional economy, supporting around 8,500 jobs.

"Well done to all those involved in the effort. There’s no doubt about it - Wellington continues to be open for business."