Fuel pipeline repair: status update

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 18:27

Good progress has been made overnight and during the day today on the repair to our RAP pipeline. One of four welds has been completed and the first of the two inline stopple plugs is in place. This work has been completed on schedule and to plan.

We are progressing with the replacement pipe section. The new 17m pipe section will be hydro-tested, and delivered to site tomorrow morning. The excavation trench is being extended to accommodate this replacement section.

We expect to be able to start cutting out the damaged section tomorrow morning. It will be drained, then cut and removed.

Together with First Gas, we are conducting coating insulation testing on both pipelines (Refining NZ and the gas pipeline) to help ensure that there is no further coating damage within the immediate vicinity. We are conducting this coating test between State Highway 1 and Salle Road.

We remain on track to deliver Jet fuel via the pipeline to Wiri between midday Sunday the 24th and midday Tuesday the 26th. Settling, recertification and transport to the airport for use will take another 30 hours.

Any questions, please come back to me.

Alternative supply

We are continuing to work with our customers on the loading facility today.

Assurance processes

