ASEAN 50th anniversary to be celebrated in style

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 20:49

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the organisation of the ten Southeast Asian nations known as ASEAN. ASEAN’s achievements since its formation with 6 member states in 1967 have been notable for the maintenance of peace in the region, steady, sometimes spectacular economic growth and increasing prosperity amongst its almost 600 million population.

"Unlike many other geopolitical unions it has retained its members and has other nations keen to join it," said ASEAN NZ Business Council Council Chair, Kenneth Leong. "It launched its Economic Community at the end of 2015 and it’s bucked a trend, particularly in the west, by remaining assertively open for business. ASEAN positively welcomes international trade and investment."

It is this theme that ANZBC and AUT University have adopted for their ASEAN Forum 2017 to be held on Monday 16 October at AUT in Auckland. Building on the success of their 2015 ASEAN Forum marking the 40th Anniversary of formal relations between NZ and ASEAN, its 2017 celebration of ASEAN’s golden anniversary is sub-titled "ASEAN - Ambitious, mature and open for business".

The one day Forum comprises plenary sessions with expert keynote speakers from New Zealand and ASEAN and moderated breakouts on specific topics.

Visiting keynote speakers from ASEAN include the Executive Vice President of the huge Thai multi-national conglomerate, CP Group, Dr Sarasin Viraphol and the Chairman of Singapore based Fullerton Systems and Services, Robert MC Yap, an IT expert who will also cover ASEAN opportunities for education providers.

The Forum also features a session on the ASEAN perspective on NZ business moderated by Forum prime sponsor the Southeast Asia Centre of Asia Pacific Excellence and breakouts on education opportunities in ASEAN, Indonesia, success factors for SME exporters and investment and Maori opportunities.

"We are very pleased to be working with ANZBC again on a signature event for ASEAN" said AUT Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Hemmington, "ASEAN has been a strong international focus for the University for many years and the business community of New Zealand has progressively increased its profile in its markets. But there’s still much to be done and more opportunities to uncover"

Full details and registration are available on the website www.aseanforum2017.co.nz and a celebratory networking function will follow the business sessions.