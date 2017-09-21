Jalcon Homes' scaffolding tent helps build homes faster - Hambrook

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 11:08

The ever-changing Auckland weather is no longer an issue for Auckland-based design and build company, Jalcon Homes. Constructing New Zealand’s largest residential-build scaffolding tent at Hobsonville Point - the first of its kind in the industry - Jalcon are setting new innovative standards for all New Zealand building companies by helping build quality homes faster.

Jalcon Project Manager Matthew Hambrook says, although constructing the tent does cost more initially, costs are recovered by quicker construction times and lower overhead costs.

"It goes without saying Auckland needs more homes, and fast. We want to help make that happen, so have come up with a solution to avoid common building pitfalls such as unruly weather affecting a build’s schedule and completion date. The tent also enables us to provide a safer work environment with no wet/slippery areas or high winds to contend with. Sub-contractors prefer working here too, compared to exposed sites, due to no lost time."

The scaffolding is installed before construction starts with a roof and gets covered in. In this case, the tent is covering 12 residential apartments, and Jalcon will be using the tent on other future large-scale builds at Hobsonville Point.