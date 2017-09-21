Hayley Mortleman gains valuation registration in HB

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 11:16

Born and breed on a sheep and beef farm in Matawai, Gisborne, Hayley Mortleman "always knew" she would work with rural people, and now as the only female specialist registered rural property valuer in Hawke’s Bay, her career pathway is set.

Ms Mortleman, who works with Logan Stone, a national valuation and property advisory firm, based in Hastings, gained her valuation registration last month, and while not the only female registered valuer in the region, she is the only one specialising in the rural sector.

Part of the Logan Stone rural team, Ms Mortleman specialises in primary industry valuations covering pastoral, horticulture, lifestyle and viticulture markets.

"I thoroughly enjoy the variety of work that comes with the job, every day is a new challenge, with no one property being the same. The job also provides the ability to meet and work with some incredible and inspiring people along the way," says Ms Mortleman.

Along with her colleague, Logan Stone director Jay Sorensen, Ms Mortleman is also unique in Hawke’s Bay region in holding an Advanced Certificate in Sustainable Nutrient Management, as well as her valuer registration. With this knowledge, Ms Mortleman is well qualified to undertake nutrient budgets and farm environmental plans to meet regional council requirements.

Nutrient management is an area that is proving to be more and more challenging in the agriculture sector, Ms Mortleman says.

A graduate of Gisborne Girls’ High School, Ms Mortleman holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Graduate Diploma in Business Studies in Rural Valuation from Massey University.

During her time at university, Ms Mortleman demonstrated her passion and determination for her rural aspirations with numerous awards, including in her final year, the New Zealand Institute Primary Industry Management Award - Top Farm Management Student.