Sovereign sold

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 11:44

The sale, to AIA, includes a 20-year deal for CBA to distribute AIA life insurance products in New Zealand and Australia, it has been reported.

AIA said it would make it the leading life insurer in Australia and New Zealand.

Australia and New Zealand chief executive Damien Mu said: "The scale and nature of the agreements with CBA and ASB represent an enormous step forward for AIA in the pursuit of our purpose to make a difference in people’s lives, and will significantly transform and expand our market-leading presence in Australia and New Zealand.

"By partnering with CBA and ASB, we can bring together the expertise of each organisation to further improve our offering to help champion Australia and New Zealand to be the healthiest and most protected nations in the world. This is an excellent outcome for all customers that we help not only through financial protection, but also by improving their health and wellbeing."

He said AIA had a history of building trusted, engaging and enduring partnerships with leading financial institutions in the region.

"We look forward to welcoming our new team members from CommInsure and Sovereign in due course, and to building a successful partnership with CBA and ASB. We remain absolutely committed to our existing partners, and will be focused on ensuring that we continue to deliver the best possible outcomes for them and their customers."

AIA regional chief executive Bill Lisle said: "AIA Group is deeply committed to Australia and New Zealand and we are excited about our future in both markets, particularly in light of the highly attractive agreement we have announced today. We have a high performing and very experienced team in Australia and New Zealand, which is part of AIA Group, one of the largest and strongest life insurance companies in the world. We look forward to ensuring that the acquisition and bancassurance partnerships we have agreed to with CBA and ASB generate very positive and enduring benefits for our customers in both markets and indeed all of our stakeholders."

AIA Australia chair Theresa Gattung said it was an exciting opportunity to strengthen its position in the market.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals but is expected to be completed next year.