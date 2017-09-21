Businesses, CAN DO need your help

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 11:45

CAN DO is looking for sponsorship to help deliver their program so young people in our community can obtain their driver licence.

"While we’ve had a successful start in getting over 60 youths through our driving program, our success has drained the funding budget and we need your help to get the next pool of young people through, in order to get them ready to get to work," says Sean Hayes, CAN DO Chair.

What are the benefits for your business?

The main benefits are that you will be helping your community grow the next generation of employees and help them become travel independent.

You’ll change outcomes, not just for the youth you sponsor, but also their families and in turn the wider community in the long term. CAN DO also ensure that you get great exposure from your sponsorship with every interaction with their program, whether that be online through their website, Facebook channel as well as offline through public recognition.

While some of these young people may not directly be employed by you now, they will be the ones frequenting your businesses in the future.

Our Council is a supporter of CAN DO, as it works on how helping young people stay on the Coromandel when it comes to work opportunities.

Who is CAN DO?

CAN DO is a group of like-minded people in the business

community focused on business growth and employment. See candothames.org.nz for more information.

Why this program?

One of early needs identified by the community was the need to get youth their driver’s license as well as assessing them for work-readiness, through a 'Youth to Work Pipeline'. This was to ensure that our young people have some of the required work basics, such as getting themselves to work, in a region that does not have regular public transport.