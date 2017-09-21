Govt continues to support industry with Auckland fuel supply issues

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 13:21

The government and industry continue to work to maintain the fuel supply into Auckland, with offers of support from New Zealand Defence Force having been accepted by industry, says Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins.

"The HMNZS Endeavour has been deployed and 20 NZDF Category 5 tanker drivers will be on the roads from today to support industry and minimise any disruption.

"With the HMNZS Endeavour able to transport up to 4.8 million litres of diesel fuel around the country - the equivalent of 150 tankers - this will allow the industry to focus more of their resources on Auckland."

The HMNZS Endeavour departed from Devonport at 11am this morning to sail to Marsden Point, where it will be loaded up with diesel fuel for delivery to ports in New Zealand.

"While the allocation of fuel to airlines remains at 30 per cent, we are beginning to see the number of flight cancellations drop, reflecting the good management of the airlines with these restrictions.

"I’ve heard from Auckland Airport the number of expected cancellations has dropped to 14 today, which is eight international and six domestic flights. This is a significant reduction on the 36 flights cancelled yesterday. I expect disruption will continue to reduce.

"Refining NZ say repairs to the damaged section of the pipe are going well, with one of the four welds having been completed, and I have been advised they remain on track for the pipeline to be restored between Sunday 24 September and Tuesday 26 September.

"The government will continue to do everything it can to support industry efforts to address the disruption."