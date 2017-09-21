2017 Waikato Master Plumber of the Year named

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 17:28

Chris Ryan Plumbing and Drainage has been named Waikato Master Plumber of the Year at the 2017 Waikato Master Plumbers Awards Night.

"I’m a plumber who learned to become a businessman," said Chris Ryan on accepting the award at the event, held at the Wintec Atrium in Hamilton last Friday.

Chris paid tribute to the invaluable contribution of his staff to the continued success of the company. "It’s all about teamwork," he said, as he asked them to stand and be acknowledged. Some members of his team have been with him for 22 years.

Chris started out in business on his own in 1992. He wanted to be his own boss but had no vision for the company-his goal was to work three or four days a week and spend the rest of the time fishing.

Things didn’t work out that way.

Within a short period of time, he was busy enough to take on another plumber and he has been a proud member of Master Plumbers since 1993.

The company has continued to grow and today Chris employs 15 staff, including expert plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers, three apprentices and "excellent" support staff.

They take great pride in being "The Good Buggers" and have built a solid reputation in the Waipa district for their service, reliability and workmanship.

During the last downturn, the company invested time in the development of the company by upskilling staff, getting to know their clients, streamlining their processes and implementing new strategies.

"Experience has taught me how much of an asset good staff are to my business and how lucky I am now. Today we have a tight team and I am very proud of my crew," says Chris.

The company carries out a variety of work including domestic, commercial and light industrial construction projects.

Whether they’re working on new homes for private clients, on volume housing or on large-scale projects-such as the Turners Car Auction building in Hamilton, the new Mitre 10 Mega store in Cambridge, Wintec Hamilton campuses and the Cambridge Medical Centre-the company constantly adapts to their clients’ needs whilst ensuring best practice is followed.

Chris Ryan Plumbing and Drainage is the preferred contractor for Waipa District Council, local schools and kindergartens, as well as many rental agencies.

Fishing is definitely still part of the company culture-staff profiles on their website and their recent recruitment advertisements confirm this-but Chris Ryan today has a very different vision compared to his outlook 25 years’ ago. There’s even a rebrand on the horizon. You could say that, by focusing on his plumbing business, he found bigger fish to fry.